Ford employees produce face shields for front-line workers

As the country prepares to move to level 3 of the lockdown, 85 Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa employees have produced almost 190,000 protective face shields for medical and essential services workers.

The employees, from Ford’s Silverton Assembly Plant in Pretoria and its supplier companies, have donated the shields to front-line medical and essential services personnel, including doctors and nurses, as well as non-governmental organisations.

The beneficiaries include Dora Nginza Hospital and Livingstone Hospital in Port Elizabeth, the South African Red Cross Society, World Vision SA, Logwood Village Board, social worker Amónique Pretorius and SAVF Huis Silversig.

Ford Production manager Johann Botha said it had been a life-changing experience to be part of the team of employees taking on the challenge.

Dora Nginza Hospital CEO Mbuyiselo Tsibolane expressed his sincere appreciation to Ford for the donation of the face shields.

“It will go a long way in mitigating against the Covid-19 virus, and will also boost the morale of our staff, who are worried and demotivated about this illness,” Tsibolane said.