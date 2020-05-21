Dalindyebo cuts cultural ties with son Azenathi

AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo has announced that culturally he has cut all ties with prince Azenathi Dalindyebo as his son.

The king was initially said to be conducting the ritual of ukuhlanjwa to disown Azenathi, who has been acting as king of AbaThembu since Dalindyebo’s incarceration. The ritual would have seen umqombothi (traditional beer) being brewed and a black sheep slaughtered, with the king invoking the spirits of ancestors and declaring he was not the prince’s father.

Dalindyebo later said that there would be no ritual but still insisted he had broken all ties with Azenathi. He has also informed the AmaDlomo royals that he has culturally disowned Azenathi.

Dalindyebo and Azenathi have been involved in a public spat, with the senior Dalindyebo demanding a DNA test to prove paternity.

Dalindyebo said: “Whether the DNA tests are positive or negative, ndimhlambile uAzenathi [I have disowned Azenathi]. He is not my son or one of the members of Dlomo royal clan. As you all know the situation, there will be no ritual conducted.”