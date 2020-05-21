Dalindyebo cuts cultural ties with son Azenathi
AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo has announced that culturally he has cut all ties with prince Azenathi Dalindyebo as his son.
The king was initially said to be conducting the ritual of ukuhlanjwa to disown Azenathi, who has been acting as king of AbaThembu since Dalindyebo’s incarceration. The ritual would have seen umqombothi (traditional beer) being brewed and a black sheep slaughtered, with the king invoking the spirits of ancestors and declaring he was not the prince’s father.
Dalindyebo later said that there would be no ritual but still insisted he had broken all ties with Azenathi. He has also informed the AmaDlomo royals that he has culturally disowned Azenathi.
Dalindyebo and Azenathi have been involved in a public spat, with the senior Dalindyebo demanding a DNA test to prove paternity.
Dalindyebo said: “Whether the DNA tests are positive or negative, ndimhlambile uAzenathi [I have disowned Azenathi]. He is not my son or one of the members of Dlomo royal clan. As you all know the situation, there will be no ritual conducted.”
The king’s spokesperson, Babalo Papu, confirmed the king had disowned Azenathi.
“There will be no ukuhlanjwa ritual. All AmaDlomo houses know. You only conduct this ritual when the child is yours and was introduced to ancestors, and in this case Azenathi is not Zwelibanzi’s son.”
Nkosi Thandisizwe Mtirara, a royal leader who supports Azenathi, lashed out at Dalindyebo for causing confusion.
“We would do whatever it takes to force Zwelibanzi to have the DNA tests done and results made public. He should finish what he started but now he makes lame excuses.”
Prince Siganeko Dalindyebo, the king’s younger brother, who also supports Azenathi, said he was disappointed in Dalindyebo.
“Zanelizwe [Azenathi] has held the throne intact for Zwelibanzi [the king] while he was in jail. He endangered his life and found himself fighting many of his father’s battles. He made many sacrifices, fought for his prison release, fought against those attempting to dethrone him, all in an effort to ensure that the throne remains with Zwelibanzi and his lineage. This is how Zwelibanzi now thanks Zanelizwe.”
The royal family of AbaThembu, who have previously clashed with Dalindyebo, now supports his call for Azenathi to go.
The father and son are braced for a court battle on June 1 in a separate matter where Dalindyebo stands accused of attacking Azenathi and his wife at the Bumbane great place.