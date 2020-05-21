‘Cabinet may be seeing lockdown light’

PREMIUM

There is a greater appreciation in the government of the economic costs of SA’s national lockdown and acceptance that the way it’s being implemented has limited value in lessening health risks, according to Business Unity SA CEO Cas Coovadia.



Speaking during an online Business Day Dialogues event hosted by Peter Bruce, Coovadia, most recently head of Banking Association SA, said the country’s GDP would contract 14% if the economy was kept at level 4 much longer...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.