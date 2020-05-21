BREAKDOWN | Eastern Cape Covid-19 cases by district

The number of healthcare workers infected with the virus stood at 63, but had not been updated since last Friday.

There were six reported recoveries out of the cases labelled as imported from other provinces. The province provided no explanation, but this number had dropped from 161 on Wednesday to 138 on Thursday.

The latest breakdown of cases in the province, by district, is as follows:

Nelson Mandela Bay Metro: 803 cases (up from 782), 14 deaths (up 3);

Buffalo City Metro: 677 cases (up from 653), 8 deaths (up 1);

Chris Hani district: 300 cases (up from 263), 9 deaths;

O.R. Tambo district: 160 cases (up from 150), 8 deaths;

Amathole district: 60 cases (up from 52), 2 deaths;

Sarah Baartman district: 42 cases (up from 38), 0 deaths;

Alfred Nzo district: 26 cases, 0 deaths; and

Joe Gqabi district: 10 cases, 1 death.

The provincial health department revealed that the province had 15 cases in intensive care units, with three at public hospitals and 12 at private facilities.

There were 101 people in isolation, with 80 in public hospitals and 21 in private ones.