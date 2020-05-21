‘A matter of time before the rest of SA catches up with Western Cape’

The Western Cape, home to almost two-thirds of confirmed Covid-19 cases, is providing the rest of the country with a taste of things to come.

That was the message on Wednesday from provincial head of health Dr Keith Cloete and Prof Salim Abdool Karim, chair of the government’s ministerial advisory committee on the coronavirus pandemic.

Cloete told a media conference that local transmission of the virus, which began when infected South Africans who had travelled abroad arrived home, started earlier in the Western Cape than in the rest of the country.

“We are not seeing anything different to what the rest of the country can expect,” Cloete said, as confirmed infections in the province went up by 514 to 11,072 and fatalities reached 211, up 28 since Tuesday.

Earlier, in a webinar organised by the South African Clinical Trial Research Association, Abdool Karim said it was probably a matter of time before the rest of the country saw a similar pattern.