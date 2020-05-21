30 more Covid-19 deaths recorded as cases climb towards 20,000

SA will soon hit 20,000 cases of Covid-19, as the number of confirmed cases climbed by more than 1,100 in the past 24 hours.

In a statement, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA has climbed to 19,137 by Thursday.

This was a 1,136 jump from Wednesday's tally.

In the Eastern Cape, the number of confirmed cases has risen to 2,324 and 50 deaths have been recorded, the second highest after the Western Cape.

There were also 30 additional deaths recorded in the past 24-hour cycle, said Mkhize, taking the death toll to 369.

This is a developing story.