‘Will poorer state schools have protective measures in place?’

“Children will go out there and get infected and come back and then infect the parents.

“I won’t send my child to school yet, because I am sitting at home. Do I as a parent send my child out there to be exposed to this monster?

“I think government should reconsider its decision to reopen schools. I would say when it’s safe out there and when we flatten the curve, by all means I will send her to school. Until then, I will not send my child to school,” the mother of three said.

During the briefing on Tuesday evening, Motshekga said the national coronavirus command council and the cabinet had approved the reopening of schools.

She said school halls and tents would be used to ensure that spacing was not a problem.

She said if parents keep their children home, they need to be registered for home schooling.

All pupils and teachers will be screened daily, while surfaces will be sanitised daily, Motshekga said.

She said school structures' surfaces were not contaminated after the schools closed seven weeks ago.

The return dates of the other grades would be gazetted soon, she added.