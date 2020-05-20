R1m abalone bust in Cape Town

Two suspects were arrested after they were found in possession of abalone worth over R1m in Cape Town, the Hawks said on Wednesday.

The two, aged 43 and 54, were arrested at a processing facility in Milnerton by the Hawks on Tuesday, spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha said.

Equipment used to process the abalone and over a 1,000 units of dried abalone with an estimated value of R1.4m was found on the premises.

The Hawks also recovered two vehicles.

The duo has been charged with contravening the Living Resource Marine Act and is expected to appear in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on Wednesday.