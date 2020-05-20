NUM calls for Limpopo mine closures but Implats says there is no Covid-19 outbreak

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) in northeast Limpopo has called for a temporary closure of all the mines in the province with workers remaining on 100% pay.

It said two big mines in the province had registered a combined 49 Covid-19 cases in one week.

The first mine to have reported cases of Covid-19 was Marula Platinum Mine, with 19 confirmed cases last week.

"Just when we thought the dust is setting we have learnt with a serious shock that Dwarsrivier mine has 30 confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Monday this week," the union said in a statement.

Dwarsrivier closed its operations two weeks ago after one of its employees tested positive.

Johan Theron, Implats spokesperson, said Marula Platinum Mine was closed on Saturday. He said Implats had identified 19 cases last week.