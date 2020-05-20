Concerns on reopening of schools dominate social media - 'it's not yet safe'
Parents and guardians are flooding Twitter to express concerns about the reopening of schools, after basic education minister Angie Motshekga's announcement on Tuesday.
Motshekga said schools would reopen in a staggered fashion, with pupils in grade 7 and grade 12 returning to school on June 1.
The revised school calendar will be gazetted “soon” and will provide dates of the reopening and closing of schools, as well as breaks.
Motshekga quoted a Unicef framework as she warned that keeping pupils out of school for too long, would result in some dropping out for good.
“Disruptions to instructional time in the classroom can have a severe impact on a child's ability to learn. The longer marginalised children are out of school, the less likely they are to return.
“We have history around that. In 2010 when there was this long teachers’ strike, [many] of our learners, especially teenagers, didn't come back.”
She also added that being out of school increased chances of teenage pregnancy, child marriage and sexual exploitation, among other things.
Some parents have lamented the decision and said they would not be allowing their children to return to school until it is completely safe to do so.
Here's some of the views raised on social media:
#schoolsreopening #angiemotshekga mme tell me are you trying to test the power of Corona with our kids, South Africa I hope uzoyimela lento oyishilo cos once it gets out of hand I will reply your yesterday briefings mark my words uzozisola you playing with fire (Good luck) pic.twitter.com/SXMm1p26Gk— Nonhlanhla bucibo (@BuciboL) May 20, 2020
My sister missed 2 yrs of school, because of a serious illness, she still passed her GCSE, A'levels & got a BA Hons in Fine Art, a few months off school isn't going to effect the educational prospects of any child, being forced back to school before it's safe, certainly could!— Amanda ✋🏼#ForensicFarLeft (@AP_Doramaqueen) May 19, 2020
I've got 2 kids in Grade 7 and they are not going to school on the 1st of June. .. actually no school till we're on level one. . I can afford them repeating the grade next year but I'm not sending them out to die! #angiemotshekga pic.twitter.com/xrDLxkOqzo— Ziyanda (@LadyZet87) May 19, 2020
Okay, how about we let our grades 7 and 12 learners go back to school and then sue Minister Angie Motshekga for every child that contracts the virus during that time?— THAT MAN AGAIN (@Lami_Lavesta) May 20, 2020
The number of people with this disease is increasing daily,our government wants kids to return to school no parent should allow their kids to go to school this a death trap #angiemotshekga— Khanyiii🌷 (@Ubuhleeee) May 20, 2020
Please don't open schools— Bearded Tsonga Gentleman 👔💼 (@Lany_SKA) May 19, 2020
Please don't open schools #angiemotshekga#day54oflockdown
You know, I understand the reasons school should open. However, as a third world country, we CANNOT just take recommendations from WHO, UNESCO etc etc. We are not equipped, we lack so many resources to do this adequately. #angiemotshekga #schoolsreopening— Ameera (@Ameera_Thokan) May 19, 2020
I foresee 1 child getting affected and schools are gonna close again. Nna my child can miss school this year, he’d rather finish school late than die #schoolsreopening #angiemotshekga pic.twitter.com/2Uo33NK7RV— Giftious Sebiloane 🎯 (@Iam_Giftious) May 19, 2020
This briefing does not inspire confidence. It’s not addressing adequately the concerns of parents and guardians. The minister and her DM are not answering with details needed. Frustrating. #angiemotshekga— Azania (@Azania_) May 19, 2020