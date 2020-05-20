Actually, some people do just get the T-shirt without running the Comrades

“It was not a perfect solution, but we felt it was the best possible solution.”

Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) chairperson Cheryl Winn was referring to the association’s decision to allow this year's 2,500 foreign Comrades entrants to carry over their entry fee to Comrades 2021 or 2022, while the 25,000 local runners have to be content with being given their Comrades 2020 T-shirt, goody bag, badge and flash.

Earlier this month, Winn announced the cancellation of this year’s world-famous ultra marathon “due to the Covid-19 pandemic showing no signs of abating and anticipated to peak in the coming months”.

Refunds were ruled out as an option, Winn said.

“We understand that this is a very tough time financially for many people, but if we had to refund all the entry fees, we’d have no money left to plan the 2021 race.”

She conceded, however, that “we did not give runners enough information about our decision”.