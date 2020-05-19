Thousands repatriated to SA, but some want to go back overseas: Pandor

International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor says thousands of South Africans have been repatriated since the closure of international travel — but not everyone is home yet.

“We are in constant discussion with colleagues in other foreign ministries, with ministries of transport, with airlines ... and I am happy that we have had thousands of South Africans come back,” she said.

However, she said not everybody was back yet.

“It is a huge task that government has to undertake, along with those who wish to assist.”