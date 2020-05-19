Showcasing Mother Earth’s quiet beauty

Muir grew up and went to school in Cape Town before studying art and photography at Cape Technikon.

She did a stint as a photographer at The Argus newspaper and then completed a BA at the University of Cape Town before moving up to Port Elizabeth.

She subsequently did an honours and then a Masters in graphic design at Nelson Mandela University, and lectured visual arts there until the end of 2019.

She started taking pictures while still at school and though she learnt from her older brother who was a photographer, the real trigger was less admirable, she laughed.

“I had a school art assignment to do on the impressionists.

“I procrastinated and procrastinated and was running out of time so I grabbed a camera and took a whole lot of pictures and submitted those — and got 100%.

“That was all the encouragement I needed.”

She said her work was underpinned by her love of wilderness, to which she had been introduced by her husband, Wilderness Foundation Africa CEO Andrew Muir.

It had helped her get through a difficult period in her life and was the source of endless fascination to her.