Rats and expired food uncovered in Durban raid, 15 arrested

At least 15 people have been arrested for operating unregistered businesses and not having the proper documentation to be in the country in a raid on Durban's notorious Point precinct.

Rats, expired and rotting food, as well as counterfeit goods were uncovered during the raid at a number of hijacked buildings in the area on Tuesday.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for economic development and tourism Nomusa Dube-Ncube, accompanied by police, crime intelligence, Durban metro police, inspectors from the business regulations and consumer protection unit, and members of home affairs' immigration unit, pounced on a number of hijacked buildings which were reportedly being used to store and sell expired and counterfeit goods.