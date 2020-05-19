Metro declares war on leaks

The metro launched its water disaster fightback plan in Kuyga, Greenbushes on Tuesday with the focus on a burst bulk water pipe which has been losing thousands of litres an hour for the past month.

On Tuesday morning, the water was welling out at a point in the litter-strewn veld below the Kuyga Community Hall directly over the northern areas-Chelsea pipeline and flowing briskly down a furrow towards Parson’s Vlei.

Leading an entourage of media and community and political representatives, Nelson Mandela Municipality mayoral committee member Andile Lungisa picked his way through the gunge, briefly examined the situation and then gave one of the metro’s new plumbing contractors, Alex Maintenance, the go-ahead to get stuck in.

He said indications were the leak was not on one of the smaller service lines, as they were hoping.

“It looks like it is a bulk line and if that is the case we will communicate with the community and switch off the flow to allow the contractor to fix it.

“But they will start investigating now, and then work as long as it takes to finish the job.”

Lungisa said the seven plumbing companies appointed by the metro, working together with municipal teams, had been deployed to fix leaks across the city.

“These leaks are a challenge for us so we are waging war against them.

“Since the contractors were deployed 2½ weeks ago, they have already fixed 710 leaks.”