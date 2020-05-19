Gauteng's Covid-19 cases rise to 2,343, with 26 deaths

Gauteng has recorded 2,343 Covid-19 cases, with 1,671 recoveries and 26 deaths.

According to the provincial health department, out of a total of 10,631 contacts traced (those who were in contact with people who tested positive for Covid-19), 8,266 people had completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and were de-isolated.

“A total of 61 people are currently hospitalised in public and private facilities,” the department said.

The department said there was a case of Covid-19 at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital which required the facility to be cleared and disinfected.