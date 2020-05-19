Cape Town cocaine plot derailed by honest truck driver

The Eastern Cape Hawks co-ordinated with their colleagues in the Western Cape and explained to them that the refrigerated shipping container which arrived at Port Elizabeth harbour, and which was heading to Cape Town, may contain drugs.

The driver, his boss, and the importer met the Hawks officers in Swellendam, a rural town en route between Port Elizabeth and Cape Town on the N2 highway.

There the investigating officer in the case searched panels at the back of the refrigerated container where he found two compartments containing 20 and 18 bricks of cocaine wrapped in brown tape.

The bricks of 1kg each are worth an estimated R30.4m.

The head of the Western Cape DPP authorised a sting operation.

After the cocaine was removed, one of the Hawks officers got into the truck with the driver while other Hawks teams, including the investigating officer in the case, shadowed the truck conducting surveillance.

At 2:20am on Sunday the truck arrived at the petrol station and, as requested by Williams, pulled up to a truck parking bay.

After nearly an hour Williams arrived in his vehicle and parked next to the truck.

According to the state, he then opened his door, got out and retrieved a silver step ladder from the back of his car and started climbing up to open the panels where he was expecting to find the precious stash.

Hawks officers then swooped in and arrested him on drug trafficking charges.