Can we save the school year? Only if we all think very clever, say experts

The education department, teachers and parents are going to have to think outside the box if the country’s schoolgoing children are expected to continue learning during the Covid-19 pandemic that could stretch as far as 18 months.

With basic education minister Angie Motshekga set to announce plans on Tuesday on how the government will get millions of children back to school under the national lockdown from June, education experts say now is the time for “innovative thinking”.

Hamstringing government’s potential plans are different lockdown levels which could be implemented in different provinces.

The levels could vary from province to province depending on Covid-19 infections, deaths and recoveries.

The Sunday Times revealed at the weekend that more than 5,000 schools in Covid-19 hot spots across SA, including 929 private schools, will stay shut next month if the cabinet approves a new proposal by the basic education department.

The department wants schools in Cape Town, Buffalo City, Nelson Mandela Bay, Johannesburg, eThekwini and Ekurhuleni to be regarded as being on lockdown level 5 when others around the country begin reopening on June 1.