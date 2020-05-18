Two SAPS sergeants arrested for bribery

Anti-corruption unit members arrested two Manenberg police sergeants for allegedly asking a fraud suspect for R5,000 in exchange for his freedom.

The Athlone man reported the matter to the police on June 15 last year after the two sergeants, aged 32 and 35, accused the man of printing and selling passports.

“They took him to Manenberg police station and seized his laptop and cellular phones. At the police station they allegedly demanded money to secure his release,” said Western Cape police spokesperson Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana.

“The complainant informed them that he only had R5,000 in cash at home. They took him to his home and returned his laptop and cellular phones in return for the R5,000 he paid,” she said.

Rwexana said the police’s anti-corruption unit investigated the matter and arrested both sergeants at the Manenberg police station after arrest warrants were issued by the Athlone magistrate’s court.

The duo appeared in the Athlone magistrate's court on Monday.

In the last week of April, 13 Western Cape police officers were arrested for alleged corruption and since the lockdown began nationwide more than 130 police, security, and public officials have been arrested.