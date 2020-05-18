Two Port Elizabeth health facilities closed as nurses protest

Covid-19 related issues saw the closure of the Korsten clinic as well as Empilweni TB hospital in New Brighton as nurses protested outside both facilities on Monday.

Empilweni staff refused to return to work until they were furnished with the results of their Covid-19 tests — undertaken last week after one of the staff tested positive — while in Korsten nurses demanded they receive full personal protective equipment (PPE).

According to one of the nurses at Empilweni, the group took to the streets on Monday claiming they were being forced to work despite not having received their results.

“Nurses at the Zwide clinic were forced to work by the district health office while they were awaiting their test results and as a result 11 people tested positive.

“Two people have passed away from that 11; we are now being forced to work while we are awaiting our test results after coming into direct contact with a positive Covid-19 patient,” the nurse said.

The nurse said she feared that the TB crisis in the country had been sidelined as a result of Covid-19.

“TB and HIV are the leading most infectious diseases.

“TB is a crisis in SA and the Eastern Cape.

“We can’t help our patients because the hospital hasn’t been disinfected.

“Only the kitchen was disinfected.

“We haven’t received our test results, we don’t know our statuses.

“We last saw patients on May 4 and we are doing nothing here.

“The department is turning a blind eye on TB, which has always been a crisis.

“This hospital shouldn’t have been disturbed,” the nurse said.