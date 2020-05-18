Search continues for man feared to have drowned at Cape Town's Beta Beach

The search for a man believed to have drowned at Beta Beach, Bakoven, on Sunday, is still continuing.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Bakoven station commander Luke van Riet said duty crews were alerted to a suspected drowning just after 4pm on Sunday.

“On arrival at the scene, at rocks near to Beta Beach, it was confirmed that a man had gone missing in the water after slipping off rocks into the surf and a search commenced,” Van Riet said.

He said additional NSRI crew and law enforcement officers from Cape Town community security organisation, City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services and their fire dive unit, the SA Police Services, ER24 ambulance services, community medics and a Western Cape government health EMS rescue squad responded.

“NSRI rescue swimmers entered the water and free dive search efforts were conducted in strong currents in a high tide.

“Despite an extensive search in fading light no sign has been found of the Johannesburg man who is believed to be from Nigeria, aged approximately in his late 20s, missing from a suspected drowning.”

An inquest docket was opened.