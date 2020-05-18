News

Pinetown supermarket on fire

By Lwandile Bhengu - 18 May 2020
Paramedics and police officers were at the scene while a supermarket in Pinetown was on fire on Monday morning
A supermarket in the Pinetown central business district was on fire on Monday morning.

A cloud of thick black smoke filled the CBD while firefighters tried to douse the flames.

“A short while ago paramedics responded to a large fire on Josiah Gumede Road in the Pinetown CBD. On arrival they found firefighters and police officers in attendance,” said Rescue Care paramedic Garrith Jamieson.

Jamieson said no injuries were reported.

“At this stage no injuries have been reported but Rescue Care paramedics are standing by,” he said.

He advised motorists to stay clear of the area.

