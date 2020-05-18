Newton Park SUPERSPAR records Covid-19 case

The Newton Park SUPERSPAR temporarily closed its doors on Monday after an employee tested positive for Covid-19.

According to the shop’s Facebook page, the shop would reopen on Tuesday after a deep clean.

“Thank you to all our loyal customers for the care and concern expressed with our store closure today [Monday] and our staff member who tested positive for Covid-19,” the post reads.

It further states that the employee who tested positive worked back-of-house and not on the shop floor.