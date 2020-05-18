Ex Eastern Cape health boss raises alarm over Covid-19 testing

“The swabs we are using should have been a different type of swab but there is a worldwide shortage.

“We are using a drier swab which dries up faster, so the pickup rate becomes less,” Pillay said.

“The tests are weakly sensitive. If we do a lot of tests, they are not picking up everybody who is positive [for the virus].

“A false negative can give you a false sense of security.”

SA has a backlog of thousands of results, with laboratories under immense pressure to return them as quickly as possible.

This was where the approach needed to change, Pillay said, explaining that “the infection period is only just before people get symptoms to just after the symptoms finish”.

So if one person is found to be positive and everybody around them is tested, it is a waste of test kits.

“This is testing out of paranoia. It is not based on science.”

“There is something else that is happening. Many of these tests are sent to Johannesburg but because we have no flights, they have to go by road.

“It takes up to eight or nine hours, and it’s a dry swab.

“Most of the results that have come back now should have been reported ‘specimen unsuitable for testing’.”

He said the significant turnaround time for results — sometimes up to a week — did not help.

“If I get a result in five days, that person will not have been isolating themselves while they wait for their results. So you’ve got five days where somebody is spreading the illness.”

Pillay believes tests should be reserved for those who have come into contact with patients who died or were very sick, as well as front-line workers.

“You don’t want to deplete your front-line workers because if they are negative you can return them to work faster. The strategy has been screen-triage-test-isolate-quarantine.

“Now we are saying we don’t need to depend on testing. It is screen-triage-isolation and quarantine, not necessarily testing because they must be reserved for those who need them.”