Uitenhage temporary shelter in shambles
Blocked toilets, smoking indoors and vandalism have all contributed to the disturbing state of the Uitenhage Town Hall, where almost 50 homeless people are being housed during the lockdown.
The 47 people temporarily living there say they have had to endure everything from violence to drug deals.
The town hall is one of several sites around the Bay that have been converted to accommodate homeless people during the lockdown.
However, many of those staying at the facility say things have gone from bad to worse since the start of the lockdown almost two months ago.
Ward 52 councillor Francois Greyling visited the site last week after being contacted by a concerned resident.
He said there were no social services department officials present nor security guards when he was there.
“All toilets were blocked, people were smoking inside the building, there’s no partitioning between mattresses, males and females are mixed,” he said.
“Children are roaming around freely, no-one was wearing a mask, there’s no access control for sanitation, and food waste [was] lying around unhygienically.”
Anela Stuurman, 27, who is living at the hall, said they initially were given four meals a day, but now received only breakfast and supper.
“I just came from ICU in Livingstone Hospital,” he said.
“Because I stopped a person who was trying to sell drugs in the facility, he threw a huge brick on my head while I was sitting down eating.
“I didn’t want to come here. Security guards brought me here telling me that I would be safe, but I don’t feel safe here.
“I don’t know if that drug dealer will come back and kill me.
“The hall lights no longer work, because some of the homeless people living in the shelter stole copper cables and items made out of steel.”
When The Herald visited the facility on Friday, the male toilets were blocked with sewage and the taps on sinks had been stolen. .
People were seen smoking both cigarettes and drugs in the facility.
Joanne Paul, 35, said her main concern was that there were people living with them in the shelter who had mental health issues.
“Some of the most dangerous people who commit crimes in Uitenhage are here. They don’t mind committing crimes because they have nothing to lose,” Paul said.
Greyling said: “Washing lines are connected to neighbouring buildings, damaging their pipes and cables.
“I have reports that the food the people are receiving is substandard and the town hall is not suitable for human habitation.”
He suggested that rugby stadiums or other safe places with decent showers and toilets and a place to hang laundry with access control should be considered.
Mayoral committee member Yolisa Pali said the department of social development was in charge of the temporary shelters as the municipality could intervene only when there was a need.
She referred questions to the mayoral committee member for human resources and corporate services, Makhi Feni.
Feni said the municipality was sad about the criminality and would ask the police to investigate and assist regarding the situation at the Uitenhage shelter.
“Those who are committing [crimes] must be brought to book.
“We urge the community to assist in stopping this behaviour by reporting these culprits to the police. We will report the matter to the police and revisit our security in all our municipal facilities,” Feni said.