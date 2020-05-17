Uitenhage temporary shelter in shambles

Blocked toilets, smoking indoors and vandalism have all contributed to the disturbing state of the Uitenhage Town Hall, where almost 50 homeless people are being housed during the lockdown.

The 47 people temporarily living there say they have had to endure everything from violence to drug deals.

The town hall is one of several sites around the Bay that have been converted to accommodate homeless people during the lockdown.

However, many of those staying at the facility say things have gone from bad to worse since the start of the lockdown almost two months ago.

Ward 52 councillor Francois Greyling visited the site last week after being contacted by a concerned resident.

He said there were no social services department officials present nor security guards when he was there.

“All toilets were blocked, people were smoking inside the building, there’s no partitioning between mattresses, males and females are mixed,” he said.

“Children are roaming around freely, no-one was wearing a mask, there’s no access control for sanitation, and food waste [was] lying around unhygienically.”

Anela Stuurman, 27, who is living at the hall, said they initially were given four meals a day, but now received only breakfast and supper.

“I just came from ICU in Livingstone Hospital,” he said.

“Because I stopped a person who was trying to sell drugs in the facility, he threw a huge brick on my head while I was sitting down eating.

“I didn’t want to come here. Security guards brought me here telling me that I would be safe, but I don’t feel safe here.

“I don’t know if that drug dealer will come back and kill me.

“The hall lights no longer work, because some of the homeless people living in the shelter stole copper cables and items made out of steel.”

When The Herald visited the facility on Friday, the male toilets were blocked with sewage and the taps on sinks had been stolen. .

People were seen smoking both cigarettes and drugs in the facility.