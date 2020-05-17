Out of 55,155 agri relief applicants, 15,086 were successful

Agriculture, land reform and rural development minister Thoko Didiza announced on Sunday that the government has approved 15,086 farmers for the winter Covid-19 relief programme.

In total, 55,155 farmers applied for funds between April 8 and April 22.

An amount of R1.2bn was set aside to assist financially-distressed small-scale farmers. Of this, R400m has been allocated to beneficiaries of the government Proactive Land Acquisition Strategy. The remainder will be channelled to farmers mainly in the poultry, livestock and vegetable farming sectors.

Of the approved applicants, 5,494 were women, 2,493 young farmers, and about 224 people with disability. The remaining 9,592 were male farmers, something Didiza defended by saying they are striving to achieve equality as they go.