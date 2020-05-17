High number of recoveries in Gauteng, with just 54 people in hospital

The total number of confirmed cases to date is 2,262, with 25 deaths recorded.

The district breakdown shows 16 new cases in Johannesburg, bringing its total to 1,195 with 993 recoveries.

Ekurhuleni has 11 new cases, with a district total of 488 and 368 recoveries.

Three new cases have been detected on the West Rand, bringing its total to 71 with 42 recoveries.

Tshwane has two new cases, bringing the district total to 324 with 203 recoveries.