High number of recoveries in Gauteng, with just 54 people in hospital
Gauteng has 1,616 patient recoveries from Covid-19, with 54 people currently hospitalised in various private and state health facilities, health MEC Bandile Masuku said on Sunday.
“Out of a total of 10,332 contacts traced — these are individuals who were in contact with people who tested positive for Covid-19 — 8,156 people have completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and therefore they are de-isolated,” he said, referring to departmental data.
The total number of confirmed cases to date is 2,262, with 25 deaths recorded.
The district breakdown shows 16 new cases in Johannesburg, bringing its total to 1,195 with 993 recoveries.
Ekurhuleni has 11 new cases, with a district total of 488 and 368 recoveries.
Three new cases have been detected on the West Rand, bringing its total to 71 with 42 recoveries.
Tshwane has two new cases, bringing the district total to 324 with 203 recoveries.