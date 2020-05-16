Sit-down restaurants form lobby group for a more palatable future
A non-profit and no-fee group, the Restaurant Collective, has been formed to collectively deal with the challenges faced by the sit-down restaurant industry due to the lockdown.
The group said sit-down restaurants would probably be running at 50% capacity when the government allowed the sector to reopen for business to ensure social distancing.
“We cannot cover fixed costs when our trading is reduced by half. The majority of sit-down restaurants are owned by small independent entrepreneurs who do not have the resources that bigger takeout chains do and very often are not members of any formal organisations,” their spokesperson, Ocean Basket CEO Grace Harding, said.
She said for the short term, the group would address challenges created by the current Covid-19 lockdown and ongoing trade restrictions.
For the longer term, the collective would address other issues with the aim of building a strong, resilient foundation for the industry as a whole to thrive.
Harding said the points they would like to address with landlords during the lockdown included payment holidays and reduced rentals for “social distancing” regulations.
After lockdown, the organisation wants to discuss moving away from fixed rentals.
The organisation would like to discuss with the government, during the lockdown, the immediate approval of a call-and-collect scenario for sit-down restaurants and extended trading hours until 9pm.
Harding said business had to be conducted with new intentions.
“We have to sit down together and understand one another’s needs and concerns — from banks to landlords to government departments. Only by understanding one another’s views can new, more relevant solutions be built,” Harding said.
She said the first phase of the organisation's work was to form project groups to develop sustainable solutions for the benefit of all.
“Within the next week we would like to have engaged with the government. The government is only one of the stakeholders and this group’s objective is more far-reaching, including banks, landlords and suppliers,” she said.
Restaurants and restaurant groups that have signed up so far include Ocean Basket, Tashas, Sakhumzi, Del Forno, Doppio Zero, Fournos and Life & Brand.