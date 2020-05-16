SAPS member dies in freeway collision

A member of the South African Police Service died on Saturday while five others were taken to hospital after the vehicle they were traveling in was involved in a collision on the M4 freeway.

SAPS provincial spokesperson colonel Sibongile Soci said members from the Ngqura Sea Port were on their way to the office in Govan Mbeki Avenue when the minibus taxi they were traveling in was involved in a collision on the freeway.

"Six members were in the vehicle at the time. It is further alleged that the driver lost control, hit a pillar and the vehicle spun out of control.

" The incident took place on the M4 freeway, Humewood bound," Soci said.

She said no other vehicle was involved and the five injured were taken to hospital for treatment.

The sixth member died on the scene.

A case of culpable homicide has been opened for further investigation.