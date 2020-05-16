President pleased with metro's work in the fight against Covid-19

The ongoing efforts in combating the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in Nelson Mandela Bay are set to continue with more impetus following remarks made by president Cyril Ramaphosa during his visit to the city this week.

On Thursday Ramaphosa applauded the good work done by the metro's Covid-19 Disaster Management Forum.

The president visited Livingstone Hospital and the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium to assess the work done by the department of health and other government entities in a bid to curb the escalating number of infections.

Impressed by the conversion of the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium into an isolation facility, Ramaphosa said such measures would guarantee proper treatment for those infected with Covid-19.

"I can see that the preparatory measures that have been done in establishing field hospitals and isolations sites, such as at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, will guarantee that people are treated properly and humanely," Ramaphosa said.

Disaster Management Forum chairman Shane Brown said on Friday that he was pleased with Ramaphosa's remarks on the work done by the municipality and other spheres of government.

"In as much as the numbers of infected people are still high and continue to rise, the hard work put in by government departments and the municipality in supporting the work of department of health is at the centre of arresting the spread of the Coronavirus," Brown said.

59 people who tested positive for Covid-19 have been accommodated at the stadium since phase one of converting it into an isolation facility, of which 29 have been discharged .

The stadium currently has 213 beds as part of phase one but could facilitate up to 1,500 people for isolation.

According to municipal spokesman Mthubanzi Mniki part of the municipality's efforts in addressing the need to combat the spread of the coronavirus is to facilitate increased service delivery across the metro.

In the fifty days since the national lockdown was announced the metro has installed 146 stand water pipes in different informal settlements which has been complimented by 100 water tanks provided to these areas, Mniki said.

In areas where the municipality could not install flushing individual or communal toilets, 1130 chemical toilets have been provided.

In grappling with the metros declining dam levels Mniki said water leaks, which have been a key contributing factor, was being addressed. This, through the city employing seven plumbing companies to supplement work done by municipal staff.

Other measures in dealing with service delivery include the electrification of informal settlements in Motherwell.

The R30m project is expected to benefit more than 1,000 households .

MMC for Infrastructure and Engineering in the metro, Councillor Andile Lungisa, said the electrification project would be extended to other areas across the City.

According to MMC of human settlements in the metro, Councillor Andile Mfunda more than 40 people have already been moved to temporary structures in safe and serviced sites in areas like Kwazakhele and Motherwell.

He said all the people that have been moved are disabled and elderly.

In a stern warning to Bay residents, Brown has highlighted the dangers of using hand sanitiser, specifically that with an alcohol content of 70% for use other than what they are intended for.

"We have received reports that some people want to try use the sanitiser for other purposes, like drinking. That will be deadly.

"Some are storing it in areas where it may be exposed to heat or fire. Some even give it to children to use unsupervised. People must please keep it away from the reach of children and away from fire and high temperatures," Brown said.