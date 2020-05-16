Greenbushes resident arrested for the murder of elderly woman

A Greenbushes resident has been arrested and charged with murder and robbery, following the brazen attack on an elderly couple in their home in Rowallan Park, a week ago.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said it is alleged that last Saturday between 10:30am and 11:30am the couple were at home in Maasdorp Street when an unknown suspect entered through the unlocked back door.

According to Naidu the 29-year-old man confronted Martha Snyman, 83, in the passage of the house.

In the altercation, Snyman’s head was injured . She died at the scene Naidu said.

The man then went to the lounge where he confronted Snyman’s husband, David, 76. He sustained slight head injuries and survived the attack, Naidu said.

Two cellphones, cash, jewellery and other household items were taken.

On Thursday members of the Kabega Park SAPS followed up on information received about a possible suspect in the Kuyga area and a 29-year-old male was detained for further questioning.

“Follow-up investigation on Friday [May 15] led members of the Mount Road Cluster Detective Trio Task team and the K9 unit members to several houses in the Kuyga area where most of the stolen items were recovered,” Naidu said.

Police recovered Snyman’s diamond ring, two cellphones, a DVD player, watch and a jacket.

The man has been charged with murder and house robbery and will appear in the Port Elizabeth magistrates’ court on Monday.

Mount Road Cluster Commander, Major General Thembisile Patekile commended the teams for their swift investigation and arrest of the suspect.

“The SAPS has an inherent responsibility to ensure that the elderly are safe and secure therefore we will be working in close collaboration with the prosecuting authority to ensure a successful prosecution,” Patekile said.