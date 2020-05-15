WATCH | Centurion residents queue for kilometres to receive food parcels

Yunus Moola of the MealSA campaign said it was necessary for civil society formations to band together to ensure that communities across SA have food, water and sanitation, to ensure human dignity.

“Eradication of poverty is the way to peace,” he said.

Zeinoul Cajee from the Share the Care organisation said the MealSA project is set to continue its campaign of feeding thousands of people across SA during the pandemic and beyond.

“The aim is to contribute positively to social dignity and food security in difficult times,” said.