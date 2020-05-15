Solidarity Fund spends R1.2bn on Covid-19 PPE

The Solidarity Fund has disbursed more than half of the R2.1bn it has raised for the acquisition of personal protective equipment (PPE) and to roll out food relief for vulnerable households affected by the coronavirus.

The fund was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa in March to pool financial resources to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic and contain the disease’s social and economic effect on citizens.

Nomkhita Nqweni, CEO of the fund, said in a virtual media briefing on Friday that of the R2.1bn disbursed, R1.2bn went to buying about 35-million pieces of PPE such as surgical masks, N95 masks, gloves and ventilators. The intention is to ramp up the acquisition to 55-million pieces, she said.

Because of the strict lockdown in the country, about 98% of medical equipment is being sourced from international markets, with the remaining 2% procured locally.

The country eased from level 5 to level 4 lockdown on May 1, allowing for key sectors of the economy, including manufacturing, mining and agriculture, to resume operations. Ramaphosa said this week that the government is in consultations with various stakeholders to further ease the lockdown to level 3 by the end of May — allowing for more economic activity, which has almost ground to a halt.

“It’s fair to say that we are only now starting to see activation of local manufacturing of PPE. In the initial phase we didn’t have a huge manufacturing capacity,” Nqweni said.

She said that seven days after the fund was established, they approved R100m worth of PPE, and within a month the figured surged to R905m.