Singing couple go hi-tech to help needy

Uitenhage performers Shuling and Patrick Lindoor have joined a growing band of musicians who are beating the lockdown blues by using technology to entertain their fans.

Four times each week, the singing couple belt out a blend of popular tunes in various genres — from disco and pop to R&B and Gospel — which they stream on their show, Indoors with the Lindoors, on Facebook Live.

Their performances, which are attracting growing numbers of fans, are an eclectic mix of their own original songs and cover versions of pop classics.

Patrick, who is known for his hit song Tururu Jol, said the couple started Indoors with the Lindoors a little over two weeks ago but the show already had more than 100,000 views.

The couple had also received cash donations — totalling about R60,000 — from delighted fans, including some from abroad, and have been using some of the proceeds to assist struggling artists and other needy people in the Uitenhage area.

Patrick, who is also known as Tururu, said because of the lockdown he had lost out on 19 gigs and a festival which had to be cancelled, which he described as a major setback.

“My wife then asked me, what are we going to do and I told her about my plan, which was let’s just entertain people.

"We might lose money, we might lose the experience of seeing and interacting with the audience but at least we will be spreading some cheer and entertainment,” Patrick said.

Indoors with the Lindoors features songs of a different genre on different days.

“Wednesdays is R&B and slow jams, Friday and Saturday is party time and Sundays is strictly gospel,” Patrick said.

He said he initially began streaming songs solo but was later joined by Shuling — with whom he has performed for the past 15 years — and the response was “overwhelmingly positive”.

Since then the show had gathered traction and had been viewed by Facebook users in Dubai, Germany and New Zealand.

Patrick said they had been contacted by fans who wanted to “bless us".

Though the Lindoors were not expecting money from the project, the donations kept coming in and they realised they could use the money to assist other people, including needy artists in the area.

“We have been truly blessed because since we started this whole thing we have fed 300 people and even today we’ll be handing out food parcels to 50 families, so this has gone beyond what we expected.

"We are connecting people and serving people.”

Patrick said he and Shuling had been given a brand new camera, which has given their video footage HD quality.

One fan had also donated an air-conditioning unit to the single couple, “after one of our viewers noticed how much we were sweating”.

Despite the lockdown restrictions, they are also getting booked to perform — via Facebook — for people’s birthdays and other special occasions.

They have also live-streamed funerals of some much-loved Port Elizabeth people.

“It has grown really quickly and we have been busier than we were before the lockdown and we actually wonder what will happen to our page after the lockdown is lifted,” Patrick said.

The Lindoors are also raising funds, through their Facebook performances, for the tombstone of a fellow musician, Les Simon, who died recently.