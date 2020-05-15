SA Covid-19 death toll rises to 247

SA has recorded 13,524 positive cases of Covid-19 as of Friday.

The health ministry said on Friday evening that the national death toll had climbed to 247.

There were nine Covid-19 related deaths since the last figures were released on Thursday.

The ministry said that 421,555 tests had been conducted, with 18,537 done in the last 24 hour cycle.

“We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who cared for the deceased,” said health minister Zweli Mkhize.

“We are however encouraged by the rising number of recoveries which now stands at 6,083.