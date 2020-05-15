All consultations; All clinically appropriate diagnostic tests including Viral PCR [polymerase chain reaction‚ the most widely used method of testing in South Africa]; All clinically appropriate medication; and Costs of hospitalisation including all complications and rehabilitation.” Medical schemes interpreted this to mean that coverage applied only to confirmed cases. As a result‚ all medical schemes decided that positive Covid-19 tests would be paid for by the scheme but negative tests would be paid for from a member’s day-to-day account‚ or‚ if that account was exhausted‚ out of the member’s pocket.

But on May 8‚ after an amendment to the regulations under the Medical Schemes Act‚ the Council published an update to the PMB definitions. Now‚ if the patient has been screened by a health care worker‚ and is referred for testing by that health care worker‚ the test will “be funded from the risk benefit irrespective of the ... result”.

However‚ medical scheme members are not yet out of the woods. Some patients coming to hospital for elective surgery‚ who have been told to get a Covid-19 test before admission‚ will have to pay for their own testing. Medical schemes will not pay for these tests if the patient has not been screened and referred by a health care worker‚ and patients at some hospitals are expected to pay for the tests themselves.

On May 7‚ Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedman issued a communique to staff in which he said patients must pay for their own tests before admission for surgery.

“The spread of Covid-19 in our facilities by asymptomatic staff and patients remains the most significant risk we face and the most difficult to mitigate. To this end we are insisting that all patients are tested for Covid-19 prior to admission ... The cost of the Covid-19 test is the responsibility of the patient or visitor.