Motherwell residents battle to access grants

“My daughter has a three-month-old baby boy, she’s studying, my grandson’s father passed away, I don’t have a job, I’ve been coming to the Motherwell Sassa offices for three days, but I haven’t been helped.”

This was the desperate plea of a 49-year-old Motherwell resident, who fought back tears as she waited in snaking queues hoping that she would receive her grant payments on Thursday.

Their concerns were aggravated after it emerged on Thursday that Motherwell was the epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic in the Bay area.

The Motherwell police station closed on Wednesday after a woman officer tested positive for Covid-19.

The plight of grant-seeking Motherwell residents starts before sunrise, with at least 40 people arriving as early as 1am on Thursday to wait outside the Motherwell Sassa offices to apply for a child or foster care grant.

They said their names were written on a list — after being turned away on Wednesday due to capacity — as a means of booking an appointment.

The 49-year-old woman said: “I came on Monday at 4am to apply for a grant for my grandson. I was told to return on Wednesday and then Thursday.

“I was afraid of being robbed, it was cold, I have back pains, I was afraid of catching the coronavirus, but because of my grandson I had to risk and come to the Sassa office at 3am.

“A man from the Sassa office told us they had finished taking their list and we should leave.

“When I came back on Thursday I saw new people and we were told to leave, because they had finished taking the number they wanted.”