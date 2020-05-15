More than 3.5-million applications for Sassa Covid-19 distress grant in 3 days

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) says it has received more than 3.5-million applications for the Covid-19 social relief of distress (SRD) grant.

Sassa said it had started taking applications on Monday.

“As of Thursday, 3,585,040 applications were received. Of this, the largest number of applications were made using the USSD SMS line (3,294,949) and 204,434 on the website,” Sassa said in a statement.

The agency said the applications were being assessed and verified.