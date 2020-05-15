Lockdown leaves thousands of newborns without birth certificates

Nearly 100,000 children born during the lockdown do not have birth certificates.

Home affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza said all birth registrations stopped when the lockdown started but registration services had resumed a week ago.

According to the Children's Institute at the University of Cape Town, an estimated 20,000 children are born every week in SA.

With the initial birth registration freeze, the number of unregistered newborns could be in the region of 100,000.

The institute’s programme manager Paula Proudlock said the impact of not having a child’s birth registered was huge, given that a mother cannot register for child support grants unless the child's birth is registered.

Births are usually registered at the medical facility where the child is born, but because of the lockdown home affairs birth register officers are not working.