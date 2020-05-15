Limpopo residents go on the rampage, burn home after girl's disappearance

"We held a meeting during the course of last week where we informed the community that Morongwa was missing. As we were searching for Morongwa in the village, many people told us they last saw her with her boyfriend on Tuesday night, the day she went missing," he said.

Marakalala said the community then delegated people to summon the boyfriend and his grandmother to join the meeting. "The family didn't bother to join us when we were searching for Morongwa.

"When they arrived at the meeting, we asked them about the whereabouts of Morongwa but they did not cooperate with community members, instead they insulted us."

Marakalala said the boy confirmed he was with Morongwa on the day and said he later walked her home. "The boyfriend told me that he accompanied her home but was not sure if she arrived as he turned back halfway."

Marakalala said members of the community resolved to go and search the pensioner's house. "I was one of the seven people that went to the house. We went there because she remarked that we will never find her and that she was now her daughter-in-law," he said.