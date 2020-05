A nurse died from Covid-19 at Cecilia Makiwane Hospital in Mdantsane on Friday morning.

The nurse worked at Gateway clinic in King William's Town.

She was referred to Cecilia Makiwane Hospital by Grey Hospital in King William's Town.

The woman, whose age DispatchLIVE was not yet able to establish, was employed by a NGO.

Her death was confirmed by health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo.