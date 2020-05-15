Districts in SA to be put on different lockdown levels

Health minister Zweli Mkhize says SA's approach to lockdown will now move to where different areas would be placed under different levels.

He said they would move from a one-size-fits-all approach when imposing lockdown and that closer attention would have to be paid to areas such as Cape Town that were registering a high number of infections.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday announced that most of the country will move from level 4 to level 3 at the end of May. He, however, said that areas registering a high number of coronavirus cases would remain on level 4.