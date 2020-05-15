Covid-19 confirmed cases jump by 61 in a day in Gauteng
Gauteng on Friday recorded 2,135 Covid-19 cases — an increase of 61 from Thursday's figure.
A total of 1,552 patient recoveries have been recorded.
“Out of a total of 9,854 contacts traced (these are individuals who were in contact with people who tested positive for Covid-19), 8,024 people have completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and therefore they are de-isolated,” the provincial health department said in a statement.
According to the department, 58 people were currently hospitalised at public and private facilities.
The breakdown of Covid-19 cases per district is:
- Johannesburg: 1,153 positive cases, 31 new cases and 950 recoveries.
- Ekurhuleni: 460 positive cases, seven new cases and 365 recoveries.
- Tshwane: 310 positive cases, four new cases and 188 recoveries.
- Sedibeng: 31 positive cases, two new cases and recoveries.
- West Rand: 67 positive cases, two new cases and 39 recoveries.
The number of unallocated cases in the province is 114.
Fatalities remain at 24.
Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku provided a breakdown of the personal protective equipment (PPEs) the department had in stock — and the amount it had on order. He said the department has prioritised sourcing stock from local manufacturers, SMMEs and township businesses.