SA’s nurses were overwhelmed and drowning in debt even before Covid-19 struck

SA’s Covid-19 tally stood at 12,074 confirmed cases on Wednesday, with at least 580 health care workers among the infected.

These pressures come on top of the already stressful lives of SA’s nurses, who are financially responsible for an unusually high number of dependents compared to other wage earners due to SA’s high unemployment rate, said the study’s lead author Jennifer Cohen, assistant professor at the University of Miami and at the Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute.

“Financial stress ... was the first thing on everyone’s mind. They would be most stressed on the 15th of the month, when they get paid — they get tings on their phone [signalling] their deductions and are then left with very little,” she said.

The study, published in the Public Library of Science, found the dependency ratio for nurses was more than three times higher than it is for the average earner in SA. The dependency ratio measures how many people an individual supports.