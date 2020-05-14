‘Sangoma’ accused of fraud in money ‘cleaning’ scheme

A man who claimed to be a sangoma and swindled two people out of nearly R2.5m took to the stand in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday.

Malawi-born Bashil Lauw Kasenjela has been charged with seven counts including two of fraud, two of contravening the consumer protection act, one of forgery and one of corruption.

He has been in the country on an alleged forged asylum seeker permit since 2014.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Kasenjela, who had initially entered the country on an asylum seekers visa in 2008, admitted that after his permit expired in 2013 he had stayed in the country illegally because he did not have faith in the home affairs department staff because they were allegedly corrupt.

“When I applied to renew my permit I had to pay. I paid money but I did not get the permit.

“I was no longer prepared to go to home affairs because they were just taking my money,” Kasenjela said.

The state alleges that while living in Uitenhage with his South African girlfriend, Kasenjela had duped at least two people, Tembela Truth Kalimashe and Mlungisi Booi, out of R1,727,900 and R669,000 respectively by posing as a sangoma who could “cleanse” their money and “protect” it from robbers.

In his testimony, Kasenjela claimed that Booi had contacted him during June 2017 after noticing an ad in a newspaper which, according to Kasenjela, spoke about helping people combat illness and other ailments.

An appointment date was set for Kasenjela to consult with Booi regarding his ailing mother but, according to Kasenjela, on the day of the alleged appointment Booi did not show up so he deleted Booi’s number.

Three or four months later, Kasenjela said, Booi contacted him again after his mother died, and said he was worried about “evil spirits” that were making him ill.

The following day Kasenjela met Booi at his home in Motherwell, gave him medicine and prayed for him.

On the third occasion the pair met, in December 2017, Kasenjela claimed Booi told him about another “doctor” who had told him to resign from his job and who took him to a beach for cleansing and to throw coins into the sea.

Kasenjela denied Booi’s claims during his testimony that he had taken Booi to the beach.

Kasenjela said in February or March 2018, Booi contacted him again and said he wanted his money to be “protected”.

“I told him I don’t have the medicines for that.

“[Booi] offered to borrow R40,000 to get the medicines,” Kasenjela said.

The following day, Booi allegedly handed over the R40,000.

The next day Kasenjela said he went to Booi’s home where he was shown R500,000 that Booi wanted protected.

Kasenjela was arrested on April 4 2018 after Booi laid a complaint with the police.

According to the state, while police officers were busy processing Kasenjela’s arrest he offered two police officers R100,000 to persuade them to release him.

It was then discovered that Kasenjela had a Malawian passport and had entered SA on May 5 2014 with a tourist visa which expired 30 days after his arrival.

It is further claimed that Kansejela was in SA on a forged temporary asylum seekers permit which was allegedly issued in August 2014 and which expired in December 2015 in the name of Kayonsi Sabuni, a Burundi national.

It is further alleged during May and June 2015, Kasenjela portrayed himself to be a sangoma named Norma from Swaziland and duped Kalimashe out of R1,727,900.

According to the charge sheet, Kasenjela preyed on Kalimashe’s spiritual belief by persuading her to believe that she was indeed communicating with her ancestors.

They were going to give her instructions which included that she resign from her job as a schoolteacher and sell her car.

It is alleged Kasemjela convinced Kalimashe that her ancestors insisted that she hand over her money to be washed and cleansed.

The trial continues.