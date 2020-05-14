Provinces 'need more time' on the reopening of schools, verdict due after Monday

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga is expected to convene a meeting to consider the progress made towards reopening schools across the country.

Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga ​​said the main purpose for the meeting will be to get an update on the work done by provinces, including the deliveries of Covid-19 essentials to help curb the spread of the virus when schools reopen.

Mhlanga said provinces indicated on Monday that they needed more time while they wait for the deliveries of personal protection equipment from the supplier.

Motshekga said an agreement was reached on Monday that one week was needed to finalise the outstanding matters.

She said she would only give a report on the state of readiness after a second meeting on Monday May 18.