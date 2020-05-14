Masks also good for raising laughs
From sparkles and mermaids to leopard print and biker studs, Nelson Mandela Bay residents are turning a necessity into a fashion statement.
In the words of Port Elizabeth fashion designer Johan Wolmarans: “If it is compulsory to wear a mask, why not spice it up a bit?”..
