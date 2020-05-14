Lockdown must end: Opposition parties slam Ramaphosa

Opposition parties have criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa over his address to the nation on Wednesday night.

Ramaphosa announced that most of the country would go to level 3 of the lockdown by the end of May, but did not offer many details on what this would look like.

Without providing details, the president said parts of the country might not move to level 3 owing to the high rate of Covid-19 transmissions in those areas.

Opposition parties were not too friendly about the president's address.

DA interim leader John Steenhuisen reiterated his party's call for the reopening of the economy.