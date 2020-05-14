Infections continue to climb as prisoners await ‘Covid-19 parole’

A total of 181 inmates and 52 officials have tested positive, 59 of whom have recovered.

The Western Cape has reported 102 coronavirus cases behind bars - 87 officials and 15 inmates. One death has been reported, while 30 people who previously tested positive have since recovered.

In Limpopo, two cases have been reported thus far. Both are officials and one of them has since recovered.

In Gauteng, nine inmates and six officials have tested positive for the virus. Out of all the 15 cases, only person has since recovered.

The Northern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the department's head office have each reported a single coronavirus infection, all involving officials.