Cyril Ramaphosa: We're sorry — and we'll do better

President Cyril Ramaphosa has conceded that the government's handling of some lockdown regulations has been shoddy, reassuring South Africans that he'll make amends.

Over the past 48 days of lockdown, the government has often had to haphazardly pen regulations, which have at times been poorly communicated and implemented by government and security forces.

“Some of the actions we have taken have been unclear, some have been contradictory and some have been poorly explained. Implementation has sometimes been slow and enforcement has sometimes been inconsistent and too harsh,” the president said on Wednesday in his first address to the nation since April 23.

“This evening, I want to reaffirm my commitment and the commitment of the government I lead to take whatever action is necessary to safeguard the life, the dignity and the interests of the South African people.”